One woman’s viral TikTok mishap has become a font of inspiration for real estate agents seeking attention — and some potential leads — on TikTok.

Katey Bridges, 26, who uses the TikTok handle @kateylorrell, just wanted to show off her new golf outfit for her family (initially) when she had an unexpected encounter. Bridges was just about to “show her fit off,” as she says in the video’s caption, when she bumped her hip into the corner of her bed frame, emitting what’s become an iconic “ah!” of pain.

Now thousands of TikTokers have wielded the sound effect in their own TikToks — often as duets — launching Bridges and her cry of pain to fame. The original video has received more than 40,000 comments and about 30 million views, and Bridges now makes appearances in TikTok duets with celebrities such as actor and singer Jesse McCartney and singer Michael Bublé.

“Initially, I was just recording my golf fit and sending it to my family on Snapchat,” Bridges told the Today show in an interview on Thursday. “And I wrecked out, and I sent it to them anyway, and they were like, ‘Listen Katie, you’ve got to put that on TikTok.’ And I was like, OK, you don’t have to twist my arm. I guess I will.”

Real estate professionals on the platform have co-opted the sound to make commentary on the market, advertise their services and more.

“Sellers are ridiculous in this market,” TikTok user @alabamamortgageguy, a mortgage professional named Aaron Jensen said in a duet with Bridges’ video. “Every time they don’t get an offer above asking price, they go,” — enter Bridges’ painful cry — “every single time.” Alabamamortgageguy’s TikTok has received more than 1,600 views.

TikTok user @homesightinspect has taken Bridges’ cry as the launching point for the song I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross juxtaposed against a video of a home inspector hauling his ladder, presumably, to a home inspection. The video has received more than 1,300 views.

Brandon Ricard, a Realtor who goes by @brpropertyfinder on TikTok, made a duet with Bridges’ TikTok expressing the glee when a buyer’s offer is accepted in this market. His TikTok has received about 900 views so far.

“Hey, the sellers think they’re going to take our offer. Do you still want that house?” Ricard says in the TikTok. Cue Bridges’ cry — and Ricard responds, “Oh, perfect. I’ll write it up.”

Imran Karim, who goes by the TikTok name @imran.realtor looked to Bridges’ video to help express the stress that buyers are still facing in today’s market, in a TikTok that’s received almost 700 views.

“Katey, the sellers decided to go with another offer,” Karim says on a supposed phone call with Bridges, as she lets out her pained wail. “Katey?” Karim replies, with a concerned look at his phone.

