Short-term rental platform AvantStay has hired on former Lyft executive David Katcher as its new chief operating officer to provide new strategic leadership as the company continues to grow, it was announced last week.

Katcher worked at ride-hailing service Lyft for the past seven years before joining AvantStay, most recently serving as the company’s head of global operations.

At AvantStay, Katcher will be responsible for end-to-end owner and guest experiences and ensuring that all operations are performed seamlessly and held to the brand’s standards. Katcher will also help build AvantStay’s team as its place in the industry grows.

“The travel sector is going through a transformational shift with new requirements for travelers looking for longer stays, hybrid work-vacation trips, and opportunities to bring groups together in unique accommodations to connect,” Katcher said in a statement.

“AvantStay is building a true hospitality platform to support this shift, offering homes designed for unique experiences, on-demand concierge services and technology to enhance the experience and make it unlike any other hospitality product in the market. AvantStay is a disrupter in the industry and I was immediately attracted to the brand’s mission and the travel experiences it enables.”

While at Lyft, Katcher launched new service offerings, built teams, and drove improvements to the company’s efficiency, among other things, in order to promote Lyft’s growth. Prior to Lyft, Katcher held leadership roles at Groupon and Deloitte Consulting.

“David’s deep experience leveraging sophisticated technology platforms to oversee complex logistics across global markets makes him the perfect addition to help lead our company and join our executive team,” Sean Breuner, chief executive officer and founder of AvantStay, said in a statement. “He’s an innovator, forward-thinker and collaborative leader who will undoubtedly help us scale our full-service hospitality offering. We’re all excited to watch him unlock an even more powerful brand across the country.”

Katcher’s appointment comes shortly after AvantStay announced a $500 million funding round in February. The company currently operates in over 100 cities with more than 1,400 properties.

