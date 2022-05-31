Katcher worked at ride-hailing service Lyft for the past seven years before joining the short-term rental company, most recently serving as Lyft’s head of global operations.

Short-term rental platform AvantStay has hired on former Lyft executive David Katcher as its new chief operating officer to provide new strategic leadership as the company continues to grow, it was announced last week.

Katcher worked at ride-hailing service Lyft for the past seven years before joining AvantStay, most recently serving as the company’s head of global operations.

David Katcher | Credit: AvantStay

At AvantStay, Katcher will be responsible for end-to-end owner and guest experiences and ensuring that all operations are performed seamlessly and held to the brand’s standards. Katcher will also help build AvantStay’s team as its place in the industry grows.

“The travel sector is going through a transformational shift with new requirements for travelers looking for longer stays, hybrid work-vacation trips, and opportunities to bring groups together in unique accommodations to connect,” Katcher said in a statement.

“AvantStay is building a true hospitality platform to support this shift, offering homes designed for unique experiences, on-demand concierge services and technology to enhance the experience and make it unlike any other hospitality product in the market. AvantStay is a disrupter in the industry and I was immediately attracted to the brand’s mission and the travel experiences it enables.”

Sean Breuner | Credit: AvantStay

While at Lyft, Katcher launched new service offerings, built teams, and drove improvements to the company’s efficiency, among other things, in order to promote Lyft’s growth. Prior to Lyft, Katcher held leadership roles at Groupon and Deloitte Consulting.

“David’s deep experience leveraging sophisticated technology platforms to oversee complex logistics across global markets makes him the perfect addition to help lead our company and join our executive team,” Sean Breuner, chief executive officer and founder of AvantStay, said in a statement. “He’s an innovator, forward-thinker and collaborative leader who will undoubtedly help us scale our full-service hospitality offering. We’re all excited to watch him unlock an even more powerful brand across the country.”

Katcher’s appointment comes shortly after AvantStay announced a $500 million funding round in February. The company currently operates in over 100 cities with more than 1,400 properties.

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest real estate investment and property management news delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

rentals
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas Memorial Day sale – 44% off exclusively for Select subscribers!Register Now To Save×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×