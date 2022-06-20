It’s no secret: People are using new technologies to find their next home. The pandemic and the overall acceleration of the housing market that followed have driven the rapid adoption of tech tools that have already begun to fundamentally change the way consumers buy and sell.

For example, 81% ​of home buyers said they are more likely to view a home if the listing includes a floor plan that they like, according to Zillow’s 2021 Consumer Housing Trends Report. And over half (58%) of home buyers are confident making an offer on a home they toured virtually, sight unseen in person.

Tech for ‘teleporting’ through a home

Zillow’s new digital shopping experience is pushing the boundaries of what we think of today as a “virtual tour.” For listings with a Zillow interactive floor plan, customers can seamlessly travel through an entire home as if they were touring it in person.

Using a home’s floor plan as the foundation, artificial intelligence spatially relates the other media, including listing photos from the MLS, to the floor plan. This gives a shopper a much greater understanding and a clearer context of the home before ever stepping foot in it.

A shopper can see where each photo is located on the floor plan, including the field of view. From there, home shoppers can also switch to the virtual tour to get a complete picture of what a room looks like. This ability to command an overhead view of the entire house and to “teleport” into a room to get a real feel for its size, layout and space is an experience home shoppers can find only through a Zillow interactive floor plan.

Your brand, front and center

Home shoppers value this experience, and it shows: Listings on Zillow with 3D Home tours earn 81% more views and are saved 53% more often than listings without.

With an elevated listing agent and brokerage branding on each Zillow interactive floor plan, agents can grow their business and generate more leads. Anyone viewing a listing with an interactive floor plan on Zillow can see who the listing agent is and their brokerage, and follow a link to the agent’s profile on Zillow to gain more information or get in touch.

Agents can create, host and share — for free

For agents and photographers, getting started is quick and easy, from capturing and editing to sharing virtual tours and floor plans across platforms, including Redfin and select MLSs through new automatic syndication. Listing agents can also share a Zillow 3D Home tour and interactive floor plan via social media, email, text or on the MLS via an unbranded link.

And Zillow does not charge for 3D Home tours and interactive floor plans — there are no hosting fees and no per-listing fees.

The new Zillow interactive floor plan experience is now live in major markets across the country and will be expanding to more regions soon. Zillow 3D Home tours are available everywhere.