The acquisition is intended to help boost eXp Realty’s online lead search generation and listing portal opportunities for its agents and brokers.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

EXp Realty intends to purchase the Canadian real estate search portal and brokerage Zoocasa, eXp announced Monday in a press release, with the purchase set to be finalized during July, pending approval.

The acquisition is intended to help boost eXp Realty’s online lead search generation, along with listing portal opportunities for its agents and brokers. Details of the pending deal have not yet been
disclosed.

Glenn Sanford | eXp Realty

“Online home search and lead generation portals are critical tools in residential real estate — both for customers looking to buy and sell homes, and our agents building their businesses,” Glenn Sanford chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings said in a statement. “We’re excited about bringing Zoocasa into the eXp World Holdings family of companies. Their experienced leadership team, technology and well-known Canadian brand will position us to create a unique portal experience, with a goal of taking home search and lead generation to the next level across North America. This acquisition is a testament to our continued investment in growth to differentiate, be a destination brokerage, and give our agents a proprietary option for nurtured and inside sales qualified leads.”

Zoocasa is owned by CEO Lauren Haw and a group of investors, who purchased it in 2015 from Rogers Communications. It currently counts over 150 in-house agents and sees more than 12 million annual visits.

Lauren Haw | Zoocasa

“Joining eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings is an exciting next step for the expansion of Zoocasa’s impact as we continue to redefine our portal and lead generation technology to create excellent experiences for customers and agents,” Haw said in a statement. “EXp’s cloud-based model is a perfect fit for our team and we look forward to growing our business with eXp’s leadership team and network of agents.”

Zoocasa relaunched with a new website, business model and vision following its 2015 purchase, with a new iOs app following shortly after in 2017. It’s since won numerous awards including the Financial Times “Fastest Growing” award, the Deloitte “Tech Fast 50” and the Globe And Mail “Top Growing Company.”

EXp, among the fastest-growing international brokerages, has grown significantly during 2022, surpassing 80,000 agents, with company officials anticipating hitting 100,000 by the end of the year.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×