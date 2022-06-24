The Riley Smith Group officially brought its 30-agent team to Compass on June 24. The move was a natural progression as the team looked to further evolve, Riley Smith said in a statement.

One of the top 10 producing mega teams in Florida joined Compass this week after spending 17 years working with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, Compass announced Friday.

The Riley Smith Group, ranked the No. 7 mega team in Florida in 2021 by sales volume, according to RealTrends, officially brought its 30-agent team to Compass on June 24. The move was a natural progression as the team looked to further evolve, President and Owner Riley Smith said in a statement.

“The move to Compass is an organic next step for our business,” he said. “With the growth of our team in mind, we wanted to find a home for The Riley Smith Group that could provide the innovation and network to take us to the next level. Compass is at the forefront and provides the support and platforms to do just that.”

“As a close-knit group of professionals, we are thrilled to provide our team with an even more elevated experience at Compass,” Smith added. “We look forward to the incredible collaborative spirit the brokerage embodies and bringing our same level of dedication to Compass in the Miami market and beyond.”

The team has closed on over $144 million in sales so far throughout 2022, according to BrokerMetrics, working mainly in the supercharged South Florida market. Smith has closed over $1 billion in sales throughout his 20-year career.

“Riley’s consistent success, extensive experience, and people-first focus are characteristics that align with the high standards and level of service Compass provides,” said Kim Harris Campbell, President of the Southeast Region for Compass. “We are thrilled to welcome Riley to Compass and watch his business grow even further through utilizing our technology, network, and support.”

