A new direct mail campaign for real estate agents is available from PostcardMania, a national direct mail marketing company.

Called “Everywhere Real Estate,” the digitally integrated outreach plan blends advertising on Google and Meta’s social networks (Facebook and Instagram) through retargeting tactics, according to an announcement.

“When I started this business, I was focused on bringing quality, affordable direct mail products to small business owners to help them succeed,” PostcardMania CEO/Founder Joy Gendusa said in a press statement. “Today, we still maintain that mission but are also actively launching high-tech and innovative marketing solutions so that our clients can compete with larger businesses and continue to grow.”

The company can use Google Street View to place a recipient’s home on the postcard to further incite an online response, from which their pixel will be captured. It’s a common, effective tactic, but one that can often vex real estate agents struggling to handle their own marketing.

The company stated that on average it can place images of homes on 80 percent of a mail list.

The Everywhere Real Estate plan also sets up an agent’s Google My Business Profile, another critical facet of online marketing that can challenge smaller teams and new agents. The company said it “will create or refine the Google Business Profile of the campaign’s associated agent.”

Upgrading to the “platinum” account level will also include ads on YouTube and within Gmail. All mailings come with custom phone numbers to further track response rates and augment lead capture.

For those still skeptical or cynical about the effectiveness of direct mail, know that PostcardMania achieved record revenue for the second quarter of 2022, “with a 23% increase, rising from $20,580,058 in Q2 of 2021 to $25,296,783 in Q2 of 2022,” the release stated.

The program is an offshoot of Everywhere Small Business, PostcardMania’s marketing initiative that centers on specific industries, such as dental and political campaigns. The company has plans to expand the real estate product to assist investors in their efforts to identify aspiring sellers.

Several direct mail companies focus on real estate, as it remains one of the most historically effective and affordable techniques for branding and customer acquisition especially for those new to the industry.

PostcardMania was founded in 1998 and was named to the Inc. 500 list. It employs more than 300 people from the Clearwater, Florida headquarters and printing facility.

