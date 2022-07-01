Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Committee takes up the growing reach of institutional investors at a hearing this week. The biggest companies now own more than 280,000 single-family homes to rent.

When it comes to geographic farming, says Jimmy Burgess, this is the time to be real with yourself. The main reason farming efforts fail is a lack of consistency and commitment to executing on the marketing strategies needed for success.

According to Jimmy Burgess, there’s an incredible array of content available today to help with every aspect of real estate. Whether you’re looking for tips to improve your own video marketing or are seeking out expert advice on running your business, these YouTubers have got you covered.

Tony Rogers, who served as chief growth officer following 17 years as CMO of Walmart, has resigned from kwx. His departure comes less than a month after CEO Carl Liebert’s exit.

Non-QM lender lender lays off three-fourths of workforce, saying it’s experienced “significant operating losses and cash flow challenges” and has been unable to obtain funding.