A recently-listed house is garnering attention for all the wrong reasons.

The house is located on Fairfield Drive in Dover, New Hampshire, appearing ordinary from the initial exterior shots until the listing photos take the viewer inside and reveal what appears to be an extreme hoarding situation.

The kitchen has garbage covering almost every surface. Image: Zillow The listing shows the entire house stuffed with debris. Image: Zillow The listing specifies the potential buyer is responsible for removing the garbage from the house. Image: Zillow The asking price for the house in Dover, New Hampshire is $339,000. Image: Zillow

The photos show every room in the house piled high with trash of all kinds including newspapers, children’s toys and unidentifiable pieces of debris.

Perhaps most alarmingly, the listing description reveals that the eventual buyers of the five-bedroom two-bathroom $339,000 house will be the ones responsible for paying for and removing the mountain of garbage from the house, adding untold costs on top of the price tag.

“This is an Estate and is being sold “AS IS. Not for the faint of heart,” the listing reads. “BUYERS MUST ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR REMOVAL OF ALL CONTENTS. DO NOT OPEN GARAGE DOOR, FRONT DOOR OR BACK DOOR OFF BREEZWAY!”

The bones of the house do seem to be in workable condition, however, with hardwood floors and a one-car garage. The listing description calls it a “great house for someone to renovate and flip” in a “great commuter location with access to all routes.”

