Actor Bill Murray’s former estate in Palisades, New York, known as the Yellow House, has been listed for $3.69 million, the New York Post reported Monday.

Over the years, the Yellow House has been owned by notable figures, including actors, a composer and artists whose work is displayed in museums worldwide, according to the property’s listing. Murray and his ex-wife, Corcoran broker Mickey Murray, built the Yellow House in the 1980s after purchasing the property for $305,000.

The home, which sits on the site of a 19th-century barn, has undergone significant reimagining and expansion.

Now back on the market, the property is listed by Marjorie Galen of Sotheby’s International Realty, with acclaimed artists Sean Scully and Liliane Tomasko as the current sellers.

Located at 19 and 28 Ludlow Lane in the secluded Sweden’s Landing enclave of Palisades, New York, the property offers easy access to New York City and the Hudson River. This area, known as “Hollywood on the Hudson,” features around 100 homes.

While living in the Yellow House, Murray installed the iconic fire pole from Ladder Co. 8, featured in the 1984 “Ghostbusters” movie. Although the fire pole has since been removed, the home retains much of its charm, thanks to architecture firm Shope Reno Wharton, which integrated elements of the original barn into the new design, completed in 1986.

Murray sold the home to actress Didi Conn in 1995 for $1.2 million, and the estate underwent another renovation in 2021.

The 5,177-square-foot house includes five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a freestanding two-car garage with an office or studio above. The property features modern conveniences while maintaining a nostalgic architectural nod to river village life.

Set on nearly two acres, the parcel at 19 Ludlow Lane was originally part of the historic Claggett family estate, which included the architecturally significant Cedar Grove house next door. The estate boasts 15-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a large lawn and a treehouse.

The sale also includes an additional 2-acre parcel, located at 28 Ludlow Lane, which sits on a separate buildable tax lot.

Conn, best known for her role as Frenchy in Grease, owned the property with her husband, Oscar-winning composer David Shire, who scored films like Saturday Night Fever and All the President’s Men.

Murray came to fame in the 1970s as a cast member of Saturday Night Live before establishing himself as an actor in comedic films including Caddyshack and Quick Change before curling into more dramatic roles in Lost in Translation, The Monuments Men and Hyde Park on Hudson, among others.

