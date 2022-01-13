Compass has launched its first office in New Hampshire, according to a company announcement. Fifteen top agents will establish the brokerage’s presence in Portsmouth.

Compass’ 2022 is off to a rock-solid start with the brokerage launching its operations in the Granite State.

Compass will enter the market with the Brick and Barn Group, a team of 15 brokers and agents representing more than $135 million in sales volume, according to an announcement released earlier this week.

Scott Rome and Joseph Giordano will serve as principal agents, the brokerage’s term for team leaders. The rest of their team — which includes Robert Marchewka, Mike Giannone, Kevin Kneeland, Casey Michael Fontaine, Jonathan Levy, Dan Walker, Charlie Strater, Aaron Gass, Terry Boone, Sam Harding, Erick Brunelle, Izaiah Barba, William Reardon, Jake Burhans, and Jody Walker — are being recognized as Compass New Hampshire founding agents.

The team will continue to operate out of their current location in Portsmouth, Regional Managing Director Marc Decker said.

“With the launch of offices throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts in 2021, Portsmouth is the natural next step in providing our agents and their clients an expansive network throughout New England and beyond,” he said in a statement.

Rome said Compass’ technology, marketing and national network were the deciding factors in Brick and Barn’s move to the brokerage, and his team is excited to introduce Compass to buyers, sellers and other professionals in New Hampshire.

“As I got to know Compass over the past few months, it became very clear that this was the right time, the right place, and the right company to partner with,” he said. “Compass’ robust technology, value-driven client programs, and supportive culture aligned perfectly with where we wanted to go with our business at the Brick & Barn Group.”

He added, “My team and I are thrilled to be launching Compass in New Hampshire and bringing with us a level of service to the home buying and selling experience our region has yet to see. I can’t wait for our past, present, and future clients to see what this means for them.”

At an all-hands meeting in November and in subsequent interviews with Inman, Compass executives have promised a more active 2022 with the brokerage seeking to launch new markets and increase its presence in existing markets.

“We cover half the U.S. population today, and it’s something we’re really proud of,” Compass East President Neda Navab told Inman in December. “But that means that there’s still a ton of opportunity that still exists in the U.S. residential market alone.”

“We’re already at No. 1 in terms of market share across 15 U.S. cities, we’re No. 2 in 30 U.S. cities,” she added. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities to go deep in the markets we’re already in, let alone the other half of the U.S. population we haven’t launched in yet.”

Compass currently has more than 25,000 agents operating in over 60 markets in the U.S.

Email Marian McPherson