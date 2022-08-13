Bringing value is most important when it comes to your content. Chelsea Peitz explains how to add value by making sure you teach and reach your audience at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Does your content do the teach and reach? Don’t worry it’s not a new dance trend.

Chelsea Peitz, from Chelsea Pietz Consulting, spent her time on stage during the Agent Marketing portion of Inman Connect Las Vegas teaching agents how to stay relevant and create content that will grow your business.

She claims doing the teach and reach with your content is key.

“Does your content teach me something that adds value to my life?” Peitz asked the audience. “And is it reaching me in some human way?”

By creating content that teaches something in a human way, a connection is made, and value is created for those consuming your content.

Adding context to your content makes it human and creates a human connection, according to Peitz. Showing yourself in your content is one way to achieve context.

“People are connecting while they are consuming,” she said. “You can’t build trust with people if you aren’t able to connect with them on a human level.”

Watch the entire session via the video at the top of this post to learn more about doing the teach and reach and connecting through your content.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.