Eklund started out his early morning interview at Inman Connect Las Vegas by getting the audience members on their feet and getting their feet in the air, before settling in for a wide-ranging discussion of family, tech and teams.

Fredrik Eklund got the crowd on its feet for his early morning session at Inman Connect Las Vegas when what had been characterized as a high kick dance move instead turned out to be the notorious crane kick from The Karate Kid.

“We got some laughter,” Eklund commented as the crowd resumed their seats.

The leader of one of Douglas Elliman’s top teams — Eklund Gomes — and former Bravo reality television personality then spoke with moderator Katie Kossev about the importance of work-life balance and the role of teams in building his successful career in luxury real estate.

“You’ve got to prioritize the family. I run home from meetings and I try to have dinner. Dinner is everything for us,” he said.

Eklund talked about the importance of staying up-to-date with technology as a lead-in to talking about his new app, REAL.

“There’s so much happening and it’s an informational storm,” he said.

It’s important to lean into being an early adopter and to reach out to those around you who are social media-savvy, Eklund added.

“Ask your cousins, ask your child,” he said. “People love to teach.”

