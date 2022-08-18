Jonathan Stein’s team was ranked BHS’s No. 1 Flatiron office real estate team in 2021, bringing in over $100 million in closed or pending contracts that year.

Jonathan Stein and his real estate team have moved from Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) to Douglas Elliman Realty, the brokerage has informed Inman.

“Douglas Elliman is one of the top firms in the U.S., with a strong national and international network,” Stein said in a statement. “I am excited to be joining this powerhouse company that will enable me to work in multiple markets and on some of the best new development projects in the country.”

Stein’s team was ranked BHS’s No. 1 real estate team in 2021 in the firm’s Flatiron office, bringing in over $100 million in closed or pending contracts that year. Agents Anthony Park, Ben Foden, Benjamin Jordan, Ben Nichols, Courtney Heisen, Frank Brucato, Nicky Hammond and Timothy Schneider round out the members to nearly $28 million in listings to Douglas Elliman.

“Jonathan’s record of achievement speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to have him and his team as part of the Elliman family,” Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “His work ethic and professionalism make him a great fit for our firm, and we look forward to his continued success.”

The team will be based out of Douglas Elliman’s 111 Fifth Ave. office in the Flatiron District.

Some of the team’s past notable transactions include the sale of a $14.5 million apartment at 140 Franklin St. in Aug. 2021 and a $9.93 million apartment at 1010 Park Ave. in May 2021.

“We are excited to have Jonathan and his team at Douglas Elliman,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, said in a statement. “We look forward to helping them continue to grow and build their impressive brand.”

Stein was at BHS for about four-and-a-half years and before that, was affiliated with Town Residential for nearly three years. Before joining the real estate industry, he worked in private equity.

“Jonathan and his team are the perfect addition to the Douglas Elliman family,” Richard Ferrari, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman New York City and Northeast region, said in a statement. “He is a force in New York real estate and his successful track record in high-end sales and rentals makes him a natural fit for our brokerage.”

Correction: This story was updated after publishing to reflect that Jonathan Stein’s team was the no. 1 team for Brown Harris Stevens’ Flatiron office in 2021, not across the firm’s downtown teams.

