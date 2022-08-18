The second annual Top Producers list honors 325 agents and team leaders who raked in $4.85 billion in 2021, alone, reflecting the growing influence of LGBTQ+ agents in the industry, the Alliance says.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance released its second annual Top Producers list on Wednesday, with 325 individual member agents and teams completing 10,028 sides worth $4.85 billion in 2021.

Agents qualified for the list by completing at least 25 transaction sides or generating $10 million in sales volume in 2021. Meanwhile, teams with leaders who are Alliance members made the cut by completing at least 40 transaction sides and generating $15 million in sales volume.

The year’s awardees would have ranked on the RealTrends 500 as the 64th and 62nd largest brokerages in the nation by sides and volume, LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance National President and Chairman Dave Gervase said.

“The collective numbers posted by the members of the Alliance are extremely impressive and validate that our member agents are some of the hardest working people in the business,” Gervase noted in a written statement. “Energy like this is contagious, and we look forward to our agents continuing to rise to the challenges of the marketplace, despite market conditions.”

“We look forward to providing exceptional content at our conference this September to enable all agents to achieve their desired results,” he added.

Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta agent Shirley Gary and Keller Williams Citywide The EZ Sales Team led by Alliance member Michael Zinicola nabbed the No. 1 spots in their respective categories for the second consecutive year, with both agents growing their annual production by double digits.

Gary completed 574.4 transaction sides in 2021 worth $257.3 million — an 89 percent increase in sales volume from 2020. Meanwhile, Zinicola’s team finished 1,438.4 transaction sides worth $382.6 million — a 24 percent increase in sales volume from 2020.

“The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance continues to grow in size and stature, and we are led by incredible members like Shirley, Mike, his teammates, and this distinguished group,” LGBTQ Real Estate Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt said of the pair’s accomplishments.

Weyandt said the Alliance’s membership growth and production, which has increased 20 percent from last year, is key in an increasingly hostile socio-political atmosphere for LGBTQ+ consumers.

“There is no denying how important our members are to LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers, especially at a time when rhetoric and actions against the LGBTQ+ community are on the rise, and governing officials across the country are introducing hundreds of state and local bills and laws to restrict our freedoms,” he said. “In April we published alarming numbers in our annual report which show that despite DEI initiatives, 20.7 percent of surveyed Alliance members identify real estate agents as the leading culprit in how housing discrimination occurs against the LGBTQ+ real estate home buyer.”

“So, it’s only natural for LGBTQ+ folks to want to work with an allied or LGBTQ+ real estate professional who understands their needs, challenges, and goals during the homebuying and selling process,” he added.

Anywhere Brands President and CEO Susan Yannaccone echoed Weyandt and praised the Alliance for its work in creating a more equitable industry for professionals and consumers.

“It’s so gratifying to see the growth not only in the Anywhere representation on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, but also of the list as a whole,” she said. “The presence of more high-producing, influential LGBTQ+ agents than ever is a measure of progress in the Alliance’s mission to build a more representative and equitable real estate industry.”

