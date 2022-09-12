With a shifting market, now is the time to get back to fundamentals. Nothing is more fundamental and proven to be successful than hyperlocal marketing. Not sure what “hyperlocal marketing” means? At its core, it’s gathering and sharing genuine community insights on a micro scale — down to the street level.

Consumers choose their agents based on research and neighborhood expertise. According to the National Association of REALTORS® Research Group’s Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report, the quality of a neighborhood is the number one factor in deciding where to live. As an agent, understanding this need and providing perspective, in-depth data, and demographics will help you win over tech-savvy and curious consumers. This means more high-quality leads, referrals, and, most importantly, more closings. But how do you best showcase hyperlocal knowledge?

Understand what hyperlocal is, and what it’s not

First, it’s essential to understand that by nature of the word, hyperlocal experts are not focused on an entire metro area, such as a zip code, region, or county. Hyperlocal experts are stewards of their neighborhoods. They build trust and a dedicated following by focusing on a smaller scale, like a neighborhood, understanding the nuances of their targeted markets, and leveraging that knowledge to grow their sphere of influence.

Leverage your expertise

Real estate is a personal business that requires more than reciting statistics and facts — it requires perspective from boots-on-the-ground expertise. Leverage your unique insights and layer in hard-hitting data to show you are the whole package. Get personal — for example, share the context of the latest market statistics on TikTok from your favorite coffee shop, engage on Nextdoor with community insights, and post your monthly updates on Facebook. Whatever you do, do more of it and create consistency in the quality and frequency of your posts and engagement.

Use all the tools in your toolkit

When establishing yourself as a hyperlocal expert, using the right tools makes all the difference. Market data changes constantly, so having access to trustworthy and easy-to-use local resources, collateral, and tools is critical. Technology platforms like LiveBy put data first and drill down to micro-communities and neighborhoods in seconds. Just imagine community web pages, monthly market reports, and neighborhood guides with lead generation at your fingertips. This type of verifiable content builds trust with clients and sets you apart from your competitors as a true expert. To learn more, check out the webinar, 3 Ways to Leverage Hyperlocal Data in 10 Minutes or Less.

Go all in on hyperlocal

Changing how you do business can be daunting, but the reward is worth it. It’s time to stop worrying about weathering the market shift and embrace being hyperlocal. Go all in on being the hyperlocal expert in your community, growing your sphere of influence, and getting more closings. Positioning yourself as the local “go-to agent” and providing value to the community will win your potential client’s trust and business.

Go ahead. Don’t just dip your toe in the water of hyperlocal — dive on in.