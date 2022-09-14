This is a critical time for the housing market, and it’s your responsibility to be there for your community. Sit down with the experts at Keeping Current Matters to see the latest tools for demonstrating your expertise with a hyperlocal, value-first focus.
- Why video is a must-have in today’s shifting market
- The keys to creating videos that engage and educate
- A step-by-step plan to put your video strategy into action
- Demo of RealTalk by KCM, the first all-in-one video maker for agents
Comments