With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

The Hudson Yards penthouse, made famous by the HBO series Succession, has sold for $35 million, The New York Post has reported.

The 90th-floor unit in the 35 Hudson Yards skyscraper is where the fictional character Kendall Roy, played by actor Jeremy Strong, lives high above the rest of New York City, brooding and plotting his next move against his ruthless father, media mogul Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox).

Kendall Roy perched near one of the penthouse’s fireplaces during Season 3, Episode 4 | Macall B. Polay/HBO

The as-of-yet unknown buyer purchased the property under a shell company called Sky Palace LLC.

When first put on the market in April 2021, the penthouse asked $59 million, according to its price history on StreetEasy. At that time, the home was also host to the city’s highest private terrace at 920 feet above street level, the Post reported. Just this week, a $250 million penthouse off of Central Park supplanted that height with its enclosed glass terrace at 1,400 feet above street level.

The listing, which spans 10,171 square feet, was represented by Related Sales LLC, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group and Corcoran’s Cathy Franklin and Leighton Candler. It includes five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a private elevator landing, 14-foot-tall ceilings and French oak floors. It also features a private library office, home gym, media room and Gaggenau appliances in the oversized corner kitchen.

Dasha Nekrasova, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun and Annabelle Dexter-Jones in a scene from Season 3, Episode 3 inside the penthouse | Macall B. Polay/HBO

The swanky condo also boasts 360-degree river and city views, which encompass the World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty, the East River Bridges and the Atlantic Ocean.

Email Lillian Dickerson

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×