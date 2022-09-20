With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

The Hudson Yards penthouse, made famous by the HBO series Succession, has sold for $35 million, The New York Post has reported.

The 90th-floor unit in the 35 Hudson Yards skyscraper is where the fictional character Kendall Roy, played by actor Jeremy Strong, lives high above the rest of New York City, brooding and plotting his next move against his ruthless father, media mogul Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox).

The as-of-yet unknown buyer purchased the property under a shell company called Sky Palace LLC.

When first put on the market in April 2021, the penthouse asked $59 million, according to its price history on StreetEasy. At that time, the home was also host to the city’s highest private terrace at 920 feet above street level, the Post reported. Just this week, a $250 million penthouse off of Central Park supplanted that height with its enclosed glass terrace at 1,400 feet above street level.

The penthouse includes 360-degree views. | Colin Miller for PH90 The primary bedroom suite features river views up to the George Washington Bridge. | Colin Miller for PH90 A den area | Colin Miller for PH90 The dining room | Colin Miller for PH90 The private terrace | Colin Miller for PH90 The office | Colin Miller for PH90 The kitchen with Gaggenau appliances | Colin Miller for PH90

The listing, which spans 10,171 square feet, was represented by Related Sales LLC, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group and Corcoran’s Cathy Franklin and Leighton Candler. It includes five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a private elevator landing, 14-foot-tall ceilings and French oak floors. It also features a private library office, home gym, media room and Gaggenau appliances in the oversized corner kitchen.

The swanky condo also boasts 360-degree river and city views, which encompass the World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty, the East River Bridges and the Atlantic Ocean.

Email Lillian Dickerson