This week’s topic: Fixing Your Fixer Upper. Given the extremely limited inventory conditions in the past few years, many people ultimately bought homes that needed some work. What resources are available for consumers to educate themselves on how to finance these renovations so they can stave off buyer’s remorse? And what role can real estate agents play in helping them before, during, and after a purchase of a home that needs a little TLC? In this episode, we will take a deeper dive into being smart with home renovations and how best to finance them.

Joining Nick will be Dennis Walsh, CEO, SellNewHomes.com and Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing, Curbio.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” aired LIVE on Monday, October 10 at 10am ET on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.