In this week’s episode of The Real Word, hosts Byron Lazine and Nicole White sit down to discuss parallels between Peloton and the pandemic-era real estate market, top-notch negotiation strategies, and this week’s Left, Middle, Right.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Racket no. 1: Peloton and real estate

In a recent article from Brad Inman, he compared the pandemic-era housing boom to the rise (and subsequent fall) of Peloton, the home-based exercise craze. Inman said that the market boom was more impacted by temporary factors, and he believes that there will be relocations back to areas that people left during the early days of the pandemic.

White and Lazine say that they’re already seeing people moving back after having moved away. Those who are staying away are those who may have made permanent job shifts or are able to work from home permanently and haven’t been called back to the office.

Racket no. 2: Negotiation strategies

According to another Inman article, deals this fall will hinge on negotiations. Lazine and White reviewed the strategies offered by a number of prominent agents and brokers and discussed those that they believe would work in the current market. Some of the strategies ranged from “Marry the house, date the rate,” to “Don’t waive your rights,” to inspections and contingencies.

Left, middle, right

Social Security COLA update coming this week — and it could be huge

According to Lazine, if you want to work with people who are not impacted by current economic movements, work with baby boomers. They control one-seventh of the world’s assets and those in the U. S. are in a great financial position by and large. This is where transactions are going to come from this winter.

22% of millennials are going into debt from dating: ‘Everything is getting more expensive’

On the flip side, if you’re going to go into debt because of peer pressure on dating, you’re making a big mistake, Lazine said. If you’re trying to keep up with everybody, this is a bad time to do it. Stay in and cook because the people who save and are able to invest over the next year and a half are going to be in a better position in 10 years.

Byron Lazine
