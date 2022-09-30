Hosts Byron Lazine and Nicole White sit down to discuss Zillow’s launch of ShowingTime+, amphibious houses, Hurricane Ian and whether high schools start too early.

Racket no. 1: Zillow launches ShowingTime+

At Inman Connect, Zillow talked about why it bought ShowingTime. Now it has officially launched its subscription product for agents.

Zillow’s stated goal was to streamline the transaction process and invest in its agent partners. Lazine said that Zillow is acquiring and producing better tools than most brokerages out there, with both dotloop and ShowingTime.

White said that the word of the year is “transaction friction” — you’re hearing it everywhere.

Racket no. 2: Amphibious houses and floating cities

To protect from sea level rise, architects and engineers are exploring options for retrofitting houses with buoyancy devices and creating floating city blocks.

Lazine’s view is that there are many ways to create more structurally sound buildings and coastline cities without creating these floating municipalities.

Left, middle, right:

Dangerous strike ahead

In this discussion of the Hurricane Ian coverage, Lazine said that if you are contending with a natural disaster, first, of course, make sure that you and your family are safe.

Second, get out in the community, if you can do so safely, and do what you can to check on people in your area. Check on your clients, “step up, and be a great member of the community that you serve.”

Agents should be getting out and putting up shutters in places where the storms have not yet arrived. Lend a helping hand, Lazine said.

If you’re evacuating, pass along information. Give updates along the way about traffic, gas and water, White said.

Lazine’s solution to high schools that are struggling with too-early start times is year-round school calendars featuring more after-school internships at local real estate offices.