Every generation gets its time in the spotlight. And right now, that spotlight is firmly on Gen Z, a cohort for whom the internet is a second home.

Speaking of homes, the oldest “Zoomers” are turning 25 this year — the age when most people start considering homeownership.

As a Realtor(r), most of your time is likely spent catering to Millennials and Gen X’ers. However, you simply can’t afford to overlook this up-and-coming generation. To help you get a head start, Agent Image has prepared this guide for you.

Get to know Gen Z

Just who are the people who belong to Gen Z? Demographic experts tend to place their birth years between 1997 and 2012.

Aside from age, however, the most important characteristic of Gen Z is their affinity to all things technology-related. Whereas Millennials spent a huge chunk of their childhoods in an analog world, Zoomers have been immersed in the digital lifestyle since they were in grade school. Naturally, this informs how you should reach out and interact with this group when they finally decide to go house-hunting.

Indeed, homeownership is very much a goal for people in this age group. Studies show that 85% of them plan to buy a home, with having a place to call their own being the primary motivation. They plan on purchasing a property fairly soon, too, with 48% saying they will do so between the ages of 25 to 29.

Now that you have a better grasp of who your future client will be, how do you turn them into customers?

1. Beef up your online presence

The defining characteristic of Gen Z is the fact that they’re digital natives. This means that they came of age in the online era, where the internet is as ubiquitous as electricity. This also means that if they need a real estate agent, they’ll turn to the internet to find one. The question is: can they find you?

That’s why Agent Image offers flexible website design packages so agents, no matter where they are in their careers, can have a robust online presence. We also use search engine optimization (SEO) so that your website becomes not just the top result in Google, but also the top-of-mind choice for young homebuyers.

Jon Krabbe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Agent Image, says: “To make headway with this hyperconnected generation, you need to meet them where they are — and that inevitably means being online. Doing so signifies that you understand their habits and mindset, which makes you uniquely qualified to help them buy a home.”

2. Highlight technology as an amenity

For the youngest homebuyers in the market, technology is no longer a convenience — it’s a necessity. As a generation that grew up around smartphones, tablets, and other internet-capable devices, it’s hardly surprising that tech is such a big factor in their home search. That’s why properties with features like smart thermostats, wall outlets with built-in USB ports, and smart appliances will likely pique their interest. Zoomers are all about connectivity and convenience, so keep this in mind when showing them listings.

3. Sell a purpose (not just property)

It’s also important to clearly communicate what your values are as an agent. Remember: most Gen Zs prefer to work with an agent whose principles match their own. If you support various charitable institutions or have corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, be sure to highlight them on your website or social media postings. Not only will it get you good press, but it will also help Zoomers warm up to you.

4. Think green

Did you know that 76% of Gen Zs are worried about climate change? Indeed, this generation has a keen sense of environmental welfare, a mindset that also affects what they buy. Again, the numbers bear this fact: 73% of them are willing to pay more for sustainable products. What does this mean for agents? It pays to highlight the “green” features of a house, be it sustainable construction materials, energy-saving architecture, or solar panels. Gen Z put their money where their values are, so make sure to market your listings accordingly.

5. Entice with “new normal” features

These days, houses are more than just a place to come home to; thanks to the pandemic, they also double as offices, too. This is crucial because Gen Zs are redefining the future of the workplace, with almost 70% of them preferring to work remotely at least half the time. If you’re an agent, the listings you present must be able to accommodate a work-from-home lifestyle. A home office, for a start, will be an especially potent draw for younger buyers who want more flexible working arrangements.

6. Make a home move-in ready

For such a young and enterprising generation, Gen Zs are generally risk-averse. This is hardly surprising, though, as they’ve lived through 9/11, the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic. If they have qualms about a listing, they’re more likely to walk away from it rather than risk spending a ton of money fixing it up. That’s why it’s crucial to stage a house and have it inspected so these young buyers feel reassured that the property is a good investment.

7. Deliver a seamless experience

If there’s one factor that’s true across generations, it’s that quality service matters. Of course, what quality service means to Gen Zs might be different from your other clients. For a generation that’s used to getting the information they want on the fly thanks to the internet, they’ll want to get hands-on service and prompt responses to their queries. Likewise, they appreciate being able to view a home remotely before going on a showing via technologies like virtual tour platforms.

Luckily, ACCESS, our new digital listing, and open house platform lets you incorporate 3D tours, photo galleries, video walkthroughs, floor plans, and more into your presentations, so all the information about your listing is conveniently located in one place. There’s also an analytics suite that tracks engagement so you can verify if your pitch resonates with Gen Z prospects.

Is your business Gen Z-ready?

The battle for tomorrow’s clients starts today and Agent Image can equip you with the tools you need to win. To know more about our design, SEO, and digital marketing services, visit our portfolio of top websites or get in touch today.