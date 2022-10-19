Fortune International Realty, one of South Florida’s largest independently owned firms, is the luxury brand’s latest affiliate and now known as Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate.

Christie’s International Real Estate has returned to Miami with a new affiliate, the brokerage announced last week.

Fortune International Realty, one of South Florida’s largest independently owned firms, is the luxury brand’s latest affiliate and henceforward will be known as Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate. Previously, Christie’s International Real Estate operated in Miami from 2001 to 2019 through an affiliation with EWM Realty. EWM Realty was subsequently acquired by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The new affiliate will be led by president and CEO Edgardo Defortuna.

“Christie’s International Real Estate is built to support the independent luxury brokerage, and Fortune is an outstanding example of a thriving independent, with a culture and vision that has helped them become one of Miami’s most trusted real estate agencies,” Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “No one knows Miami better than Edgardo and his team, and we are thrilled to welcome them as our Miami affiliate.”

The Defortuna family established Fortune International Realty in 1983, and was one of the first to create a connection between Latin American buyers and the Miami luxury market, according to a press release. The company now has over 600 agents in offices throughout Miami and is preparing to launch an office in Fort Lauderdale later this year. Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate will be the brokerage’s exclusive affiliate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“Over the years, we have been approached by every major real estate brand you can think of, but none has ever demonstrated the ability to add value for our business the way that today’s Christie’s International Real Estate does,” Defortuna said in a statement. “The technology, luxury branding and international visibility will give our team an incredible edge as we look to grow and deliver an even higher level of service for our agents and luxury clients in South Florida.”

The move comes on the heels of Christie’s International Real Estate adding a number of new affiliates over the last few months as it’s worked to grow its footprint in the U.S. and abroad. Its most recent affiliates have brought the brand to Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas, the San Francisco Bay Area, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Italy, Malta, Japan and Estonia. More affiliates will also follow by the end of the year, the company said. @properties acquired Christie’s International Real Estate in November 2021.

Christie’s International Real Estate’s placement in Miami will be key to strengthening the bond between the real estate company and its auction house, Christie International Real Estate’s co-CEOs Thad Wong and Mike Golden noted, with Miami serving as a hot spot for luxury art.

“Miami has been a focus of Christie’s art and luxury business for decades,” Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s CEO said in a statement. “Now, we are excited to have the brand associated with the luxury property market through Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate. Miami has that rare combination of some of the world’s best art, fashion and real estate — offering the ideal location and creative energy to produce what we know will be exciting collaborations and opportunities.”

The median sales price on a single-family home in Miami was up 15.8 percent in June to $579,000, according to Miami Realtors.

