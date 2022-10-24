Craig Goodliffe of Cyberbacker joined Inman’s Global Head of Community Laura Monroe to take stock of everything they learned, heard, talked about and experienced over the course of our virtual Inman Connect event this October.

Share your own notes with Craig and Laura as they recall and talk through aha moments and powerful thought starters, such as:

Take the notes, but do the work.

Go from average to elite.

Amateurs practice to get it right. Professionals practice till they can’t get it wrong!

Mindset, marketing, and messaging.

Concentrate on what you can control.

Watch as Craig and Laura pull out some of the highlights from the sessions, speaker moments you can’t miss, and takeaways that will reappear in the big Playbook for the Fall Market that’s coming out soon!

Recap of Day 1:

Recap of Day 2: