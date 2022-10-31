Join Studeo Co-Founder and CEO Rebecca Rose as she discusses how to reorient your current brokerage marketing team away from expensive service-based activities and towards accelerating revenue. In this session, you will learn how A.I. can help your brokerage scalably do the following:

Agenda

Attract and keep top talent that leads with value (not commission splits)

Boost your brand influence within your communities

Empower agents to ignite their databases

Improve your agents’ win rates

Decrease property time on-market, all without adding ANY additional headcount to your team

All attendees will receive an exclusive, limited-time offer.