Join Studeo Co-Founder and CEO Rebecca Rose as she discusses how to reorient your current brokerage marketing team away from expensive service-based activities and towards accelerating revenue. In this session, you will learn how A.I. can help your brokerage scalably do the following:
Agenda
- Attract and keep top talent that leads with value (not commission splits)
- Boost your brand influence within your communities
- Empower agents to ignite their databases
- Improve your agents’ win rates
- Decrease property time on-market, all without adding ANY additional headcount to your team
All attendees will receive an exclusive, limited-time offer. Register now!