For two days, industry leaders and partners shared their strategies, solutions, guidance, and expertise with thousands of virtual attendees. Each session brought powerful takeaways worth noting for a strong end to 2022 and a solid start to 2023 in the face of market shifts.

Tech Tools to Uplevel Your Business Operations

In a complex market, it’s never been more important to streamline your efforts to efficiently scale your business. Tune in as industry experts share how technology can set you apart from the rest.

How Technology will Change the Future of Real Estate and What Tools to Look Out for this Fall and Beyond

Like other industries, Real Estate will be disrupted by technology. AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, are among the leading technologies that will change how agents work, how agents and buyers interact and ultimately how technology will impact transactions. Join these experts as they discuss the future of real estate and your must-have tools for this fall and beyond.

Capture, Convert and Close with Sierra Interactive

Join Sierra Interactive’s product demo to learn how their technology can help generate new leads, accelerate growth, and set you up for long term success as you wrap up the year and prepare for 2023.

Meet Morgan: An AI Powered Platform Designed to Build Efficiencies in the Mortgage Application Process

Join Sun West Mortgage as they introduce Morgan, their empathetic AI and blockchain-powered underwriter whose sole purpose is to streamline the loan approval process for your clients. In this product demo, you will discover the benefits of having an underwriter available at your fingertips who can improve your client relations, build efficiencies during the approval process and empower your business to grow to the next level.