It’s time to come together and give thanks for all we have and the people in our lives that make such a difference. Coach Darryl Davis shares fun ways to make the holiday season even more special.

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” — William Arthur Ward

I love this time of year, as most people do. It’s a time to come together and give thanks for all we have and the people in our lives that make such a difference.

This feels especially important coming through all we have in the last few years. Now that we have the ability to be back out in the world, knock on a door, and create an experience that people will remember again, I wanted to share seven fun fall SMILE stops ideas with you all.

Hot cider packets with a note: “Mulling over the housing market? Call me for some in-Cider information! I can help!”

Apple or pumpkin pie with a note: “Any way you slice it, you’re a blessing of a client! Thank you!”

Pie cutter/server with a note: “For all your real estate questions or needs, I am here to serve! Thanks for being a great client!”

Bag of apples with a not e: “You’re the pick of the crop! Thank you for being such a great client!”

Mini bundt cakes with a note: “Nothing BUNDT thankful for you! I’m here for you!”

Bottle of pumpkin spice cold brew with a note: “Your referrals are pumpkin spice and everything nice! Thank you for your business!”

Jar of cranberry chutney with a note: “Have a BERRY Happy Holiday! Thank you for your business and referrals!”

We call these SMILE stops — not just drop-bys — because service and smiling are such a big part of our culture. Here’s what the SMILE stands for:

S: Service (focus on service, not selling)

M: Meet face-to-face

l: Invite them to share their needs by asking questions

L: Leave behind a token of gratitude

E: Elevate the relationship

From our homes to yours, we’re wishing you a wonderful holiday season. Take time to acknowledge those clients who have helped you get to where you are in your business, and take special care of the family and friends who have supported your journey along the way.