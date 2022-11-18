“People from many countries and all walks of life are calling to inquire about how they can be the next owner of this iconic property,” the listing agent said about the birthplace of the truffle shuffle.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

The home made famous by the beloved ’80s adventure comedy The Goonies could be yours.

The four-bedroom house in the coastal city of Astoria, Oregon, is on the market for $1.65 million, and the listing agent told the New York Post he’s already been inundated with attention from fans of the film.

“Within 72 hours of listing, the world is showing exactly how much impact this movie has had on hearts and minds over the years,” listing agent Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, told the Post. “People from many countries and all walks of life are calling to inquire about how they can be the next owner of this iconic property.”

The home is instantly recognizable to fans of the classic Steven Spielberg film as Mikey Walsh’s house — and the birthplace of the truffle shuffle.

While the Rube Goldberg machine-esque entrance isn’t included, the house appears much as it did 37 years ago in the film.

The house as it appears in the film. Image: Warner Bros

The house today | Jordan Miller with John L Scott

Potential buyers should prepare themselves to deal with hordes of foot traffic though as the property is popular with The Goonies fans hoping for a photo-op, at times ruffling feathers in the quiet coastal town, according to Willamette Week. The crowds became such a problem in 2015 for the film’s 30th anniversary that the previous owner was forced to cover parts of the house in a blue tarp and put up signs forbidding visitors.

It’s a common problem for owners of properties made iconic by popular media, such as the Stranger Things house and the house from The Watcher. 

Listing photos of the home show the ladder leading up to the attic where the characters find a treasure map is still in place, with the attic currently in use as a bedroom.

The hatch today | Jordan Miller with John L Scott

The hatch as it appears in the film | Warner Bros.

In all, the 2,336-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with every room offering a view of the Oregon coast.

Email Ben Verde 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×