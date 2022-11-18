“People from many countries and all walks of life are calling to inquire about how they can be the next owner of this iconic property,” the listing agent said about the birthplace of the truffle shuffle.

The home made famous by the beloved ’80s adventure comedy The Goonies could be yours.

The four-bedroom house in the coastal city of Astoria, Oregon, is on the market for $1.65 million, and the listing agent told the New York Post he’s already been inundated with attention from fans of the film.

“Within 72 hours of listing, the world is showing exactly how much impact this movie has had on hearts and minds over the years,” listing agent Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, told the Post. “People from many countries and all walks of life are calling to inquire about how they can be the next owner of this iconic property.”

The home is instantly recognizable to fans of the classic Steven Spielberg film as Mikey Walsh’s house — and the birthplace of the truffle shuffle.

While the Rube Goldberg machine-esque entrance isn’t included, the house appears much as it did 37 years ago in the film.

Potential buyers should prepare themselves to deal with hordes of foot traffic though as the property is popular with The Goonies fans hoping for a photo-op, at times ruffling feathers in the quiet coastal town, according to Willamette Week. The crowds became such a problem in 2015 for the film’s 30th anniversary that the previous owner was forced to cover parts of the house in a blue tarp and put up signs forbidding visitors.

It’s a common problem for owners of properties made iconic by popular media, such as the Stranger Things house and the house from The Watcher.

Listing photos of the home show the ladder leading up to the attic where the characters find a treasure map is still in place, with the attic currently in use as a bedroom.

In all, the 2,336-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with every room offering a view of the Oregon coast.

