The Fayetteville, Georgia, home featured prominently as a set piece in the early seasons of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things has found a buyer just weeks after listing.

The home where Joyce Byers and her sons Will and Jonathan lived in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, has an offer pending for nearly double its asking price after listing for $300,000 in mid-September, according to Gizmodo.

Katie Siplon, an agent with TriCounty Realty in Savannah, told the website her client — a Portland, Oregon-based investor whose children are fans of the show — plans to turn the single-story house into a spooky vacation rental on Airbnb and hopes to have it up and running by Halloween if the construction timeline allows.

But the new owner may have to hurry. An eXp listing notes that the house is in serious need of repairs. It’s currently owned by seven siblings who were raised there. Listing agent Michael Smith told the New York Post the family doesn’t have the capacity to update it themselves, so they are selling it.

Siplon told Gizmodo her client hopes to turn the interior of the home into a replica of the Byers family home interior. They also hope to utilize the property’s six-acre lot to create something of a Stranger Things fan experience and recreate other set pieces from the show, including Eddie Munson’s trailer from season four.

The humble property already receives a good amount of attention in its current state, the listing notes.

“Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and “Private Property” signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention,” the listing description reads.

The house features prominently in the early episodes of the massively popular show, now in its fourth season which ended with 1.4 billion hours viewed according to Netflix, as the place where Will Byers’ mother, Joyce Byers, communicates with her missing son while he is stuck in the shadowy alternative universe called “the upside down” through a ouija board like display of Christmas lights and letters.

