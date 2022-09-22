With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

The Byers family home featured in the early seasons of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is listed for sale and generating social media buzz.

The single-story home at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville, Georgia — not Indiana, where the show takes place — is listed for $300,000 “as is” with hopefully no Demigorgons included.

The listing notes that the home has become so popular with fans of the hit show since its premier that the current owners have been forced to put up “private property” signs to deter the amount of fans who drive by to gawk at the humble building.

The listing description also points out the home’s clear need for a rehab, and that the property is a potentially very profitable investment opportunity.

“This home makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short-term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on,” the listing reads. “Don’t get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment could be HUGE!”

The listing was featured on the popular listings page Zillow Gone Wild, with some commenters remarking on the steep price tag for what is essentially a small shack in need of a renovation.

“I love how in the listing description, for this house being sold at $300,000, it says the inside needs a full reno and that people are constantly driving by,” one Twitter user wrote. “So not only do you have to pay to remodel, you have constant trespassers.”

The house features prominently in the early episodes of the show, now in its fourth season, as the place where Will Byers’ mother, Joyce Byers, communicates with her missing son while he is stuck in the shadowy alternative universe called “the upside down” through a ouija board like display of Christmas lights and letters.

