Location, location, location. It matters in real estate, and it matters online. That’s why the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) offers two web addresses — .realtor™ and .realestate — allowing you to converge your physical and digital business and put out a virtual welcome mat to draw customers to your website.

For maximum marketing effectiveness, .realtor and .realestate web addresses are recommended for firms, agents, associations, and anyone in the real estate sector. That way, you can ensure you have a strong online presence and own your personal brand. While .realestate is available to anyone interested in raising their profile in the industry, only members of NAR and the Canadian Real Estate Association are eligible to use .realtor.

“This website allows me to have more presence online and show my brand, but most importantly, if I change brokerage, I’ll still have an active website no matter what.” – Carolina Silver | https://www.carolinasilver.realtor/

Why .realtor?

For REALTORS®, there is no reason not to get a .realtor web address. You’ll be leveraging one of the most powerful and trusted names in real estate to build trust, own your brand, and elevate your status in the market. A .realtor website gives you instant recognition as an ethical real estate professional with the experience and expertise to guide customers through the buying and selling process. Plus, with .realtor™, the first year is free, so you can try it at no risk and see the difference it makes.

Why .realestate?

With .realestate web addresses, you’ll gain more traction online by aligning your website name with your customer’s search intent. A .realestate site positions you for strategic growth as you build ownership in your category, and segment your marketing with sites that drive high-quality organic traffic. Or, go hyper-local with your marketing and own your neighborhood and town names. Use your .realestate web addresses in tandem with your .com for more expansive marketing opportunities.

“.realtor looks professional, it’s easy to use, and it makes you look like a business owner instead of a hobby owner.” Melody Perkins | melodyperkins.realtor

Why now? Get a free website along with the domain!

Both .realtor™ and .realestate web addresses now include a FREE PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE, which includes:

Free for the life of your web address

Up and running in 5 minutes

Customized with your information

No tech skills required

SEO optimization

Built-in lead generation

Dashboard with performance stats

Social share buttons

Tell the world who you are in an instant

Many versions are available; commercial, residential, Spanish-language, firms, associations, and more!

Support is available through live phone calls, a search-friendly Help Center, how-to videos, live webinars, email, and live chat

And much more!

Already have a website you love? Simply take advantage of free forwarding to your existing website. Make sure you take advantage of this valuable member benefit. Claim as many .realtor™ and .realestate web addresses as you’d like to capture your corner of the market and take your marketing to the next level.

Set up your new .realtor™ and .realestate web addresses today! Visit www.get.realtor to get started.