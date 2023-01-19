The campaign dubbed “This is a Door” pays tribute to the unexpected possibilities that go along with turning a new chapter in life, such as weddings, having babies and adopting new pets.

A new advertisement campaign from Opendoor stresses the transitional nature of moving into a different home.

The campaign, produced by the advertising agency Venables Bell and Partners is dubbed “This is a Door” and pays tribute to the unexpected possibilities that go along with turning a new chapter in life.

In one ad, the stand-in for a “door” is tin cans clanging behind the car of a just-married couple. In another, it’s the phone screen of a man asking his partner to move in with him. A third shows the “door” as your mother’s home cooking and the temptation it brings to move closer to home.

“Whether you’re getting married, having a baby, adopting a pet, or starting a new job — these moments of progress change how and where you need to live,” Opendoor Vice President of Marketing David Corns told the advertising website, Muse by Clio. “‘This Is a Door’ shows how the often emotional and stressful life decisions that need to be made can be simple, certain and fast — with Opendoor.”

Each advertisement runs 15 seconds long.

The campaign comes as Opendoor faces uncertainty about its business model moving forward. Opendoor and Offerpad are essentially the last major iBuyers standing and both are seeing their stock price tank as they look for ways to reinvent their business models.

iBuyers | marketing | Opendoor
