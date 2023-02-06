Inman Connect delivers industry-leading speakers, cutting-edge panels, and growth-oriented presentations to the top professionals from across the industry. Our partners are a critical part of those experiences and value the opportunity to reach these power players. We asked them for their impressions and takeaways from the event.

Jess Lenouvel, Listing Labs Founder

“Our favorite experience of ICNY23 was the connections. The opportunity to connect with, develop relationships with, and network with like-minded professionals in the real estate industry was without a doubt a highlight.

The brokers, agents, and professionals in attendance were focused on growth and development. They were there with one goal in mind: To grow their business. We are thrilled with the opportunities the event facilitated for us at the show to meet with other professionals who are eager to explore, grow and develop.

We are excited about the experience gained at ICNY23, and look forward to continuing to provide our expertise to the community. We hope to see some familiar faces at ICLV23!”

Anna Marie Castiglioni, Realtor.com Chief of Staff, Head of Strategy & Business Operations

“I am perpetually impressed by this industry and was reminded more so this week while meeting so many conference attendees. Everyone I met exhibited a deeply rooted passion for the purpose-driven work we do day to day in real estate, mirroring our mission at Realtor.com as we seek to empower more people to find their way home.

While the last few years have undoubtedly been turbulent, there was general consensus that this remains a resilient, innovative industry which has a bright future for both agents and consumers alike.”

Vija Williams, PLACE Head of Industry

“This was another great ICNY! What stood out to me is that every mainstage, breakout, and learning lab session that was focused on agent and team tactics was packed solid. Agents and team operators are back in the trenches and focusing all efforts on agent and team productivity and it showed in the sessions.

We are really looking forward to delivering more learning labs at ICLV this summer!”

