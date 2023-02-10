New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Warehousing? Inflated algorithms? Shady developers? They’re all part of a new report on what’s driving up rental prices in New York City. However, social media users aren’t buying the theory.

A new year and yet another agent is missing. How can agents keep the conversation about safety practices for women as an ongoing conversation? Trainer Rachael Hite says women need to make safety a part of their daily routine for themselves and the ones they care about.

The founder is in a spat with the board after nominating real estate veteran Steve Ozonian to serve on the floundering mortgage lender’s board of directors.

We live in an amazing time with unprecedented tools and technology, writes Jimmy Burgess. By tapping into the leverage these tools provide, your business can’t help but grow.

Five months after scooping up a $350 million check from venture capital firm a16z, former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann shares details of his mysterious new real estate company.