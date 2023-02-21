Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, initially listed the 30,500-square-foot property for $87.5 million in April 2022 but dropped the ask by $8 million after it sat on the market for several months.

After first listing it for $87.5 million in April 2022, Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, have found a buyer for their 30,500-square-foot mansion at a price much less than their original ask, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The property sold for $55 million — which is still nothing to sneeze at — on Friday, according to Zillow. The listing portal’s price history also shows that after it was first listed in April, the property was taken off the market for about one month in October. Then it was listed again for an adjusted price of $79.5 million at the end of November.

Carl Gambino of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the listing. Ginger Glass of Compass represented the buyer, who was not immediately identified.

Records show that the celebrity couple purchased the property for roughly $8.25 million in 2009 and then commissioned the chateau-style estate for construction.

Located in the coveted Beverly Park gated community, the home includes 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, according to the listing. It features a separate prep kitchen and staff quarters, a home theater, professional athletic facilities, a wine/cigar cellar and tasting room and a smoking lounge. The estate’s six acres include a five-hole golf course, driving range, sports court, grotto pool, skate park and a guest house.

“Essentially, this is your own private country club,” the listing description teases.

Interior design elements include a two-story entryway with a double staircase, a grand living room with arched doorways and a wood-paneled library with a second-level balcony.

Wahlberg made his entrance into show business as a rapper during his teenage years following in the footsteps of his brother, Donnie Wahlberg, who was a member of hit ’80s and ’90s band New Kids on the Block. Eventually, Wahlberg branched out into acting and gradually made a name for himself through roles in dramatic films, such as Boogie Nights (1997), Three Kings (1999) and The Perfect Storm (2000).

