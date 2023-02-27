There’s a famous quote commonly attributed to Plutarch about Alexander the Great: “When Alexander saw the breadth of his domain he wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer.”

In fact, the quote actually comes from the movie Die Hard, but it still captures a certain kind of panache that has inspired leaders for generations. The goal is to win everything, and the only limit is how much “everything” there is.

TAKE INMAN’S INAUGURAL INTEL LEADERSHIP SURVEY

But of course over the last year things have changed. Rates are up, housing inventory is down and the spigot of venture capital is drying up. Which raises a big question: Is this still a time for growth and expansion? Are leaders still trying to conquer the (real estate) world?

To better understand how we’re all collectively feeling about this, Inman has put together our Inaugural Intel leadership survey. The survey includes questions about the industry’s key topics, and what leaders are doing to stay afloat.

So click over and let us know how you’re feeling. And be sure to check back next week for our breakdown of the responses.

Email Jim Dalrymple II