Should Instagram and ChatGPT Co-Exist?
Considering leveraging the power of ChatGPT to produce social media content? Michelle Berman, CEO and founder of Berman Media PD and Instagram Power Method, reveals the do’s and don’ts of utilizing ChatGPT on Instagram.
The Top 10 Hiring Mistakes That Are Costing You Money
Linzee Ciprani, owner and CEO of Ciprani Consulting sheds light on the most common mistakes made by real estate professionals when it comes to building their teams and provides strategies on how to avoid them.
How to Break Into Your Market by Building and Nurturing Your Database
Top producers Kymber Menkiti of Keller Williams; Talia McKinney of SERHANT.; Emily Duarte of Duarte Real Estate Group, Keller Williams; and Keith James of Coalition Properties Group gather to discuss innovative ways to secure listings, nurture existing relationships and drive engagement.
