Tune in to the new Inman Access classes this week! Brought to you in comprehensive videos, industry leaders unpack their opinions and forward-thinking ideas across a variety of topics.

Watch this week’s classes… 

Should Instagram and ChatGPT Co-Exist? 

Considering leveraging the power of ChatGPT to produce social media content? Michelle Berman, CEO and founder of Berman Media PD and Instagram Power Method, reveals the do’s and don’ts of utilizing ChatGPT on Instagram.

The Top 10 Hiring Mistakes That Are Costing You Money

Linzee Ciprani, owner and CEO of Ciprani Consulting sheds light on the most common mistakes made by real estate professionals when it comes to building their teams and provides strategies on how to avoid them.

How to Break Into Your Market by Building and Nurturing Your Database

Top producers Kymber Menkiti of Keller Williams; Talia McKinney of SERHANT.; Emily Duarte of Duarte Real Estate Group, Keller Williams; and Keith James of Coalition Properties Group gather to discuss innovative ways to secure listings, nurture existing relationships and drive engagement.

Join Inman Access to gain valuable insights and enhance your expertise as a real estate professional. Our expert-led classes are crafted to broaden your skillset and can be conveniently accessed anytime, from any device.

Join Inman Access today

Ryan Gorman
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×