The team at Kaplan will walk us through an insightful look at the educational needs and mindset shift required for 2023 success. Get a look at the new players in the market. See how the post-pandemic market and shifting economic outlook will affect who you are going to be.
- What are the attributes of the new generation of successful agents?
- How do you plan for upskilling and professional growth?
- How do you diversify your pipeline and explore new business models?
- What resources do you need (and which can you do without) as you map your path?
Comments