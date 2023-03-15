Tune into this session to get a look under the hood of the new Curbio mobile app — a game changer for your real estate business and your go-to tool for every listing! Walk through how to use the free app to build instant and accurate home improvement estimates, get the expected return on investment, and swiftly price out home inspection reports… all with a tap of a button.

  • See how data generated by the app helps you have an informed conversation with sellers about pre-listing and pre-sale home improvements.
  • Learn how price estimate and ROI data is based on thousands of completed projects and customized based on market, project size, and project type.
  • Find out how to determine the right projects for sellers, carefully considering the specific home and location, to generate the highest ROI.
