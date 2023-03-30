The work doesn’t end once you have a lead. Here’s how to turn that possibility into profitability with a month-by-month conversion plan.

You got a lead. Once you’re done cheering, you might start asking, “Now what?” Real estate leads might take some time to turn into clients, particularly if they aren’t actively looking for a property when you first get in touch with them.

Nevertheless, savvy real estate agents can stay top-of-mind with their leads and improve their chances of turning them into clients by creating a nurture-to-conversion plan that lasts anywhere between six and 24 months.

How do you implement this plan, you ask? We have a thorough strategy for developing real estate leads over time that starts the day you first call them and continues through the time they list with you and beyond. It should be noted that each of these timeframes builds on the one before it to add that additional layer of attention and service.

Months 1 through 3: Develop the relationship

Building rapport with your potential clients should be the primary goal of the nurture-to-conversion plan over the first three months. This is more than just making friends; it also includes understanding your clients’ goals and commitments and what their next level in life looks like. It’s also about proving your value and how you can help them achieve their goals. You can achieve this by:

Sending a welcome email with personalization that introduces you and your services.

Sending regular real estate-related resources, such as market trends, news from the area, or other pertinent data. You want them to know your name, face and what you do for a living.

Picking up the phone to ask questions, get to know them, and learn more about their needs and interests.

Connecting with them on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Popping by with little gifts and treats to stay in touch.

Inviting them to any community events that you host (or co-host) where they can meet your past clients who can share their own experiences with working with you.

Months 4 through 6: Provide information

Now that you have begun to solidify your rapport and build trust with your potential client, your nurture-to-conversion plan should concentrate on teaching your potential clients about the real estate process and offering services. You can achieve this by:

Sending informational materials, including checklists, infographics, or e-books, on the purchasing or selling process.

Providing assistance with any questions or concerns they might have on the procedure, the market, or any other pertinent subject. This is a great time to coach them on the options available moving forward.

Setting up a consultation conversation to go over their unique wants, needs, and preferences, re-establishing what their goals and commitments are, as these are prone to change over time.

If you are hosting a buyers’ or sellers’ seminar, invite them to join to connect with you and others in the industry who will be guests. It’s a great chance for them to ask any questions they have.

Months 7 through 12: Show your value

One of the biggest reasons some people don’t hire a real estate agent is that they don’t see the value a real estate professional can provide. They still think that real estate agents are “just salespeople.” The emphasis should be on showcasing the value you can offer as a real estate professional between months seven and twelve. You can achieve this by:

Delivering individualized property recommendations in accordance with their preferences and spending limit.

Keeping them informed of market trends and changes and sending them regular market updates and insights.

Providing your potential client with a physical or virtual property showing.

Offering recommendations for additional experts, including mortgage lenders, inspectors, stagers, and construction contractors.

Months 13 through 18: Follow-up and continue to touch base

Since you meet people at various points in their home buying and selling journey, keeping in touch will keep you on their radar, and if these potential clients haven’t hired you yet, the time is likely growing close. The emphasis should be on following up with leads who haven’t converted yet over the next six months. You can achieve this by:

Sending a personalized follow-up email or picking up the phone to check in with them and see how they are doing to continue building rapport.

Offering to create an updated neighborhood market report ( CMA ) and real estate recommendations depending on their evolving wants, needs, and tastes.

Arranging a follow-up consultation conversation and coaching to help them decide if they are ready to take the next step and follow their real estate dreams.

Months 19 through 24: Convert

If you have kept in touch and stayed top-of-mind with your potential clients, then when the time comes for them to make the move to their next level in life, they will think of you first. The goal should be to turn potential clients into current clients over the last six months of the nurture-to-conversion plan. You can achieve this by:

Catering to your potential client’s unique wants, needs and preferences to create an experience they will enjoy.

Show them current market reports and coach them on what is happening right now in the industry, focusing on why now is a great time to buy or sell and presenting options.

Providing them with some exciting incentives to sweeten the deal and entice them to make their real estate dreams a reality.

Delivering top-notch client support and staying in constant communication through the process so they can sit back and enjoy the process without the stress.

Ready to level up your real estate game and turn those leads into lifelong clients? It’s all about the nurture-to-conversion plan and using it to guide your efforts.

Our top tip? Develop strong rapport with your prospects by listening to their needs, educating them on the ins and outs of the industry, proving your worth and following up like the pro that you are. With these tricks up your sleeve, you’ll be converting clients left, right and center and living your best real estate life in no time.