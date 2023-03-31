In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Bombshell multibillion-dollar commission suit now a class action

Sirocco / Shutterstock.com

A judge on Wednesday granted class certification in a federal commission suit that could rock the real estate industry and impact how agents are compensated nationwide.

2. Do these 7 things to transform your life — and business — forever

The business of your dreams will be the result of the actions you take. Choose to do things today that your future self will thank you for.

3. Will spring be a bust? 4 decades of housing data tell a complex story

Midjourney and Inman

Past periods of high inflation and high rates — be it in 1979, 1980 or 1990 — have caused the housing market to stall. But they also didn’t crush it forever, according to an Inman analysis.

4. Will an inventory shortage stymie spring? Look to 1994 for clues

This spring won’t be easy for homebuyers and their agents, but history is full of examples in which the supply of homes went down, but sales kept chugging along, according to an Inman analysis.

5. 5 years later, Anywhere CEO Ryan Schneider’s impact is everywhere

Marian McPherson | Inman

The quintessential GenXer, who took the helm of the the largest franchisor of residential real estate brands in the world in 2017, is a steady, inclusive, decisive leader, Brad Inman writes.

×