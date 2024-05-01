At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We recently asked our Inman Coast to Coast Facebook community for their thoughts on the recently signed TikTok ban. While for many TikTok has never been a big deal, for others, it’s a tool for lead generation, education and fun.

Although the ban isn’t yet official — and could still be reversed if the app divests from its parent company, ByteDance — we wanted to find out: How do you feel about a potential TikTok ban? If you use the app, is it just a source of entertainment, or do you find it useful for promoting your business? Do you think the security concerns are overblown, or is the ban a good idea? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.