ShowingTime+ has again broadened the availability of its agent-focused Listing Media Services in Austin, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Sarasota.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

ShowingTime+ has again broadened the availability of its agent-focused Listing Media Services to seven new markets, according to an email sent to Inman.

Agents in Austin, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Sarasota can now leverage the litany of tools for showing off listings.

Listing Media Services is a direct result of Zillow, ShowingTime+’s parent, wanting to readjust how it works with agents and in turn, real estate consumers.

“As a unified brand, the goal of ShowingTime+ is to provide agents with a software suite that supports them through the full lifecycle of a listing – from photography and rich media with Listing Media Services to prepare and market their listings, to showings with ShowingTime, transaction and document management with dotloop and more,” Zillow said.

The software empowers agents to find and schedule local real estate photographers, as well as select from a series of related digital media packages to enhance the listing’s appeal. The list includes interactive and static floor plans, virtual walk-throughs and even aerial photos. Everything is handled through a single account interface, developed to keep all visual marketing assets in the same place for ongoing access, updates and sharing.

Listing Media Services automatically syndicates floor plans to Zillow, Redfin and select multiple listing services. It rolled out in Houston, Jacksonville, San Diego, Phoenix, Chicago and San Francisco in March and initially launched in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Tampa and Orlando in early 2023.

Zillow acquired VRX Media in December 2022 and quickly integrated the visual marketing company’s core competencies into ShowingTime+’s product line.

“With VRX Media, ShowingTime+ will give agents elevated listing products unlike anything available today and will transform the way they prepare and market their for-sale listings,“ said Jun Choo, senior vice president of ShowingTime+, in a Dec. 9 announcement.

On the consumer front, Zillow announced today a new tool for helping homeshoppers, and thus agents, find homes according to monthly payments, not list prices.

All of this comes on the heels of Zillow’s turn toward being something for all agents, regardless of advertising budget.

Addressing years of Premier Agent stigmatization head-on, the company is aiming to become a multitiered software service for agents and consumers. The pivot holds additional significance considering it was announced during Zillow’s bumpy shuttering in 2021 of Zillow Offers, its iBuying vehicle.

The VRX purchase and its collective move toward agent and consumer services prompted Inman founder Brad Inman to pen a column citing the search pioneer’s ability to smartly adjust when a product isn’t delivering.

“The mark of gifted entrepreneurs is their ability to cut products — not just build them. Normie founders are too attached to their creations, and reluctant to confess their failings,” Inman wrote.

Email Craig Rowe