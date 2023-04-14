Inman Connect is thrilled to announce the first round of speakers for this August’s event at The Aria Las Vegas! Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry leaders on brand-building, generating leads, recruiting and other essential topics.

If you’re a new agent looking to build your personal brand, and get an airtight system in place, check out… 

  • Shannon McKinstrie, social media strategist and mentor, Boutique Social, will guide business owners into making a big splash online and growing their accounts through proven, organic and sustainable strategies.
  • Glennda Baker, associate broker of Glennda Baker & Associates, receives two million views weekly on TikTok and is recognized as one of Newsweek America’s Best Agents, will bring her renowned residential real estate knowledge to center stage.
  • Wendy Papasan, founder, Papasan Properties Group, Keller Williams, has sold more than $450 million worth of real estate and has more than 1,600 happy clients. Wendy will be sharing her success story with the Inman community on how she became a business owner earning almost $3 million in revenue.

If you’re focusing on expansion, looking for areas of growth to pursue, don’t miss…

  • Doug Brien, CEO and co-founder, Mynd, is a Super Bowl Champion and highly respected real estate leader with 12,400 units under his management across 25 markets. He’ll be providing essential insights into today’s market.
  • Matt Lieberman, professor and social cognitive neuroscience lab director, UCLA, is the author of the recently published book Social: Why Our Brains are Wired to Connect and will be touching upon social cognition, persuasion, emotion regulation and social factors and how these impact our daily lives. 
  • Tamir Poleg, CEO, The Real Brokerage, with 15 years of real estate experience, is now set to build and expand the next-generation real estate brokerage.
  • Guy Gal, CEO and co-founder, Side, is dedicated to transforming the best real estate agents into market-leading businesses. He believes that the future of real estate is local, boutique, specialized and agent-owned.

If you’re looking for innovative ways to stretch your goals, and step out of your comfort zone, learn from…

  • Mike DelPrete, real estate tech strategist, will share insights on how to dissect the major shifts happening across the industry and provide the context on what that means for agents and brokers.
  • Brad Inman, CEO and founder of real estate’s most influential name in news information and innovation: Inman.
  • Adena Hefets, founder & CEO, Divvy Homes, is a visionary for making homeownership accessible and achievable for everyone.

Witness the gathering of the brightest minds in real estate as they share their expertise on stage this summer, Aug. 8-10. Don’t miss the opportunity for professional growth at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Reserve your ticket

 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×