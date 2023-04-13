Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Eric Bramlett, Bramlett Residential

Name: Eric Bramlett

Title: Broker

Experience: Texas Sales License (2003)

Texas Broker’s License (2005)

Established Bramlett Residential (2012)

Location: Austin, Texas

Rankings: No. 1 fastest-growing local independent brokerage in Austin

Team size: 75

Transaction sides: Projected 134 (2023)

Sales volume: Projected $684 million (2023)

Awards: Three teams within the brokerage won the Austin Business Journal’s Residential Real Estate Awards in 2023

Dochen Realty Group at Bramlett Residential

Residential Berbas Group at Bramlett Residential

Residential McGuire Team at Bramlett Residential

How did you get your start in real estate?

I was waitlisted to go to UT Law and they never offered me a spot. I wasn’t sure what to do but had always been entrepreneurial and loved working with lots of people. I got my license at 23 years old and worked as an apartment locator for the first six months. My first transaction was a $400/month apartment. There was nowhere to go but up from there.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

It’s a long game. My favorite quote is from Bill Gates says, “People often overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in 10 years.” Long-term planning is key and sometimes your plans don’t work out, but that’s okay because you have plenty of time.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career.

The first time an agent and team in our brokerage won the Austin Business Journal Residential Real Estate Awards. I began planning brokerage growth in 2017 after operating as a “team brokerage” for five years. Our team had won the ABJ multiple times and I won it individually before that.

We stopped submitting as we grew into a mid-size brokerage. When agents and teams within our brokerage began winning, we knew we’d turned a corner.

What’s your top prediction for 2023?

2023 will be a slog and lots of agents will quit or “quiet quit.” Those who don’t will gain massive market share and will watch their production explode when the market returns.

What makes a good leader?

Great leaders motivate their team and give credit and accolades, not seek them. Great leaders help their team understand their own potential and pick them up when there is the inevitable failure. Great leaders celebrate the team’s wins and the teammates’ wins. As well, they are humble and selfless as they can be (and conscious about always trying to improve in this area).

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Christy Murdock is a freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. Connect with Writing Real Estate on Instagram and subscribe to the weekly roundup, The Ketchup.