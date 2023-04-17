With over 1.5 million registered REALTORS® in the United States, there is no secret that the real estate industry is highly competitive. In a sea of other qualified and experienced agents, standing out and winning business is a constant challenge. While intimidating, this stiff competition presents a great opportunity for agents who are ready to rise to the occasion.

To be successful in the industry, you need to work smarter, not harder, to increase your bottom line.

Learn to communicate effectively

Communication is key for a successful real estate agent. Agents spend a fair bit of time in contact with clients, brokers, general contractors, subcontractors, stagers, and more. Successful communication with these parties can mean different things.

For clients, it is important to remember that buying or selling a home is not only a large transaction but also an emotional one that can be difficult to navigate. To ensure the clients walk away happy, proactively listen to their selling goals and/or concerns to ensure they feel heard. Also, give them plenty of time to ask questions to clear up any confusion they may have.

In contrast, working with other real estate professionals may require a more direct tone. Being in the industry themselves, it is also okay to use technical terms. They may not want to waste time with small talk but instead, know exactly what is needed of them in a professional capacity. Learn each party’s preferred method of communication as well for the fastest response time.

Find the right broker

A good broker doesn’t hinder their agents with unnecessary work or added hurdles along the way. A great broker goes further to empower their agents and supply them with the resources they need to thrive. While commission rates, account fees, and account minimums are important considerations when researching brokers, there are other factors to take into account.

Perks like top-notch technology, concierge services, training guides, or marketing materials can make a huge difference in the long-term success of your career.

Focus on business growth

Agents can get caught up in the details or bogged down in the myriad of responsibilities that can come with the job, but part of being successful as an agent is being able to grow your business. Along with winning listings and facilitating transactions, successful agents will spend time marketing themselves and building their own personal brand. Networking, forming partnerships, maintaining relationships, building an online presence, and getting good press can all help grow your earning potential substantially. Because happy clients make one of the best sources of referrals, do not neglect the clients you already have either.

Offer your client options

Gone are the days when real estate agents can simply hold open doors for their clients, take them on listing tours, and market their property. Agents need to level up and walk into every listing conversation with options.

With a pre-sale, pay-at-closing home improvement service, agents can not only stand out but also soar above the competition. To be profitable, you want to be able to win listings, price competitively, and sell homes quickly. With a turnkey concierge solution, you can help your clients make necessary updates prior to listing without the added responsibilities (and headaches) that are typically associated with the home improvement process. This partnership can streamline your processes, help you move more real estate, and take you from good to great.

Curbio is a pay-at-closing home improvement service that allows homeowners to sell their homes faster and for more. As a turnkey solution, agents work with a project manager to take the headache out of pre-listing home improvement projects. With zero fees until closing and no project minimum or maximum, Curbio is a win-win solution for everyone.