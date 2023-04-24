Bring a group to Las Vegas for Inman Connect August 8-10, 2023!

Remember when all we could talk about was inventory?

Now AI is changing the way we work on a moment-by-moment basis. Interest rates are changing the way buyers approach the market. And headcounts are in flux as tech companies find a way forward.

That’s why Inman Connect Las Vegas is more important than ever.

Why should new agents attend ICLV?

Be ready for what’s next. You may have started your career during one of the most historic housing markets on record. But the shift is here. Hear from industry speakers and take part in sessions that outline exactly how you can prepare and prosper.

Expand your network. You may work ‘alone’ but real estate is a collaborative business. Inman Connect attendees are valuable connections — not just for referrals, but for career-long relationships.

For Pamela Junge of The Junge Group, brokered by eXp realty, Inman Connect is “The premier real estate event I can NOT wait to attend every year. If you want to be surrounded by thousands of top producers and engage in thought-provoking conversation that leads to income-generating solutions, buy your ticket today!”

Why should experienced agents attend ICLV?

Upskill and find new tools. Innovation is a constant in this industry, and new solutions are often launched at Inman Connect events. Be in the room where the tools are introduced and talk directly with the innovators bringing them to market.

“Many new relationships are created and past relationships are nurtured,” said Melissa Salazar of Canada’s Royal Lepage Meadowtowne Realty. “Seeing people whom I met during past Connect events always feel like reconnecting with old friends. Attending Inman Connect feels to me like going to a family reunion.”

Lead from the front. Leaders are learners. And by making Inman Connect part of your continuing education, you show your clients, team, and referral partners that you are ahead of the curve on industry trends and always strengthening best practices.

For Dave Jones of Windemere Abode, Inman Connect “is one of the few real estate conferences [where] I get to see diversity, innovative tech, and visionary conversations in the real estate space. It feels like a meet-up of all the people who are crazy enough to think we can change this industry… and we do with time. The important part is, the conversations usually start at Inman.”

