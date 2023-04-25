Watch Glennda Baker of Glennda Baker & Associates join Inman Access to offer the inside scoop on how she created her iconic real estate following on TikTok and continues to inspire across platforms today.

An Inside Look At A Real Estate Influencer’s Video Journey

Glennda Baker is shaking up the industry with her short-form videos packed with valuable advice for all things real estate. As a go-to source for buyers, sellers and agents, her TikTok and Instagram accounts have garnered a massive following of loyal fans. In the video above, Baker starts from the beginning and shares her story of how she journeyed from a mere 122 followers to become one of the most recognized voices in real estate.

Baker stresses the importance of providing value for your audience, controlling the narrative and becoming a voice for your community, staying consistent and intentional with your message and, above all, being yourself.

Join Inman Access to watch the video above and hear more from Glennda Baker on her inspiring story, and walk away with the tools and advice you need to reach for the stars and start your own video journey.

Join Inman Access today

