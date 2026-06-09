The agents winning on video right now aren’t the ones with the best gear, Maris Callahan Messervey writes. They’re the ones who started before they felt ready and got better as they went.

If the idea of getting on camera makes you cringe, you’re not alone. For years, agents have struggled with a lack of time, equipment or on-camera confidence to commit to a consistent video strategy.

Here’s the good news: Short-form video is actually the easiest kind of content to create. It doesn’t require a tripod, a ring light or a script. It requires a phone, 30 seconds (or less) and a willingness to show up as yourself.

And in 2026, it’s no longer optional in a real estate agent’s marketing strategy.

Why under 30 seconds is the sweet spot

Reels, TikToks and YouTube Shorts under 30 seconds tend to have higher completion rates than longer videos, and completion rate is one of the strongest signals you can send to the algorithm. In a lot of cases, even shorter is better. A 5-to-10-second clip with a strong hook can outperform a 60-second video trying to do too much.

What makes a short-form video actually work

Every effective short-form video does three things:

It attracts with a strong hook: The first two to three seconds decide whether someone keeps watching. Your hook can be verbal, visual or written: a question, a bold statement, a dynamic movement or action, or on-screen text that makes someone pause.

It engages with a story: Even in under 15 seconds, the most memorable videos take you somewhere. Story is what makes a video stick in someone’s memory after the scroll continues in a way that tips and date do not.

It ends with a clear Call To Action: It doesn’t have to be the cliched “Call me if you’re ready to buy or sell.” Simple actions like “DM me for the address,” “tag someone who needs this” or “save this for later” all give your viewer an easy next step. Without one, even a great video leaves them with nowhere to go.

Hook, story, CTA. Keep that in mind as you read the ideas below.

Listing and property video ideas

Your goal is to tease, not to tour. We don’t need to treat Instagram like the MLS. Give viewers just enough to make them want to reach out for more.

For a coming-soon sneak peek or new listing

“This, and being able to walk to [favorite local coffee shop / park / school]” or “The new American dream is [articulate a highlight or amenity people desire that your property features].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Mangel – North Shore Chicago Real Estate (@teammangel)

For a single-feature spotlight

“POV: You for a home with [specific feature]” or “POV: What if your [feature] looked like this?” A wine cellar, a chef’s kitchen, a soaking tub, a backyard. Pick the thing that’s going to make people stop scrolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Webb – Broker | Owner (@hopewebbrealtor)



Educational video ideas (rooted in storytelling)

The best educational content in real estate isn’t about tips and tricks anymore, and the best posts don’t sound like blog headlines or press releases.

Instead, it’s rooted in storytelling and specific examples of real situations you’ve navigated with real clients. When in doubt, “show, don’t tell…”

Show how you prepare a listing for sale

Instead of “three ways to get a home ready for market,” show how you actually prepare a home for the market and walk the audience through all of the things you do that most people don’t see: staging, supervising contractors, walking through construction sites and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvette Stout | Silicon Valley Real Estate (@yvettestouthomes)

Share your client anecdotes to educate

Instead of “how to buy and sell at the same time,” think back to what you are actually helping your clients do and talk about that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Schultz & Kathy Quinn – North Shore Real Estate (@theschultzquinngroup)

Stories show your audience how you think and how you work.

Behind-the-scenes video ideas

The behind-the-scenes content that resonates most isn’t necessarily a polished day-in-the-life. It’s quick b-roll video clips of the actual work you do for your clients, the things that most buyers and sellers don’t realize goes into the job.

You’re an agent, not an influencer, and your audience doesn’t expect you to document your whole daily routine like you make a living by creating content.

Here’s what your audience does want to see.

The unglamorous prep

Shoveling snow off a listing’s walkway before a Saturday open house. Cleaning the floors before photos. Loading your car with signs at 7 a.m. on a Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Mangel – North Shore Chicago Real Estate (@teammangel)





The hands-on moments

Supervising the sewer inspection. Hanging the lockbox. Picking up flowers for staging. Sitting in the dark on a FaceTime tour because the seller forgot to leave the lights on.

Little snippets of what you’re doing

The coffee shop you go to for your favorite matcha latte. The sandwich you eat in your car between appointments. Where you walk your dog. Your best hack for getting the kids out the door on time in the morning.

These clips speak for themselves. They show prospective clients that working with you means having someone who rolls up their sleeves, and give them a little insight into who you are as a human.

Local video ideas

The agents who become the go-to resource in their community aren’t always the ones with the most listings. They’re the ones whose followers think of them every time they need a brunch recommendation or directions to the best Halloween display in town.

The small business spotlight

Use the hook: “I Googled my symptoms A short clip of a local spot you love, with a sentence about why you recommend it. The owner often shares it, which puts you in front of their audience too.

The neighborhood comparison

“If you were deciding between [Neighborhood X] and [Neighborhood Y], here’s what I’d tell you as a real estate agent in [city].”

Walk through the honest tradeoffs: commute, schools, price per square foot, the feel of each area. This one positions you as a local advisor, not just someone with listings, and it’s saveable for anyone weighing the same decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaylon Brigham | NYC Real Estate (@jaylonbrigham)





The ‘This is why I live here’ moment

A reel sparked by something seasonal — the farmers market in summer, the lights downtown in December, the lake in the fall. These work because they capture a feeling, not just information.

End with “Save this for your next [date night / weekend / visit]” or “tag a friend who needs this rec.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Denich | Westchester NY & Fairfield CT Realtor (@justine_chiclivinghomes)

Trend-based video ideas

Adam Mosseri has said pretty plainly that trends don’t have intrinsic value when it comes to virality. People like them because they’re catchy, but jumping on a trend doesn’t automatically get you reach.

What trends can do well is serve as a pattern interrupt — really just another kind of hook. When someone hears an audio they recognize, their brain pauses for a second. That pause is your chance. Which is also why humor, surprise, or doing something unexpected works just as well, even without a trending sound.

If you do want to use trends, find them early. Instagram’s @creators account posts a weekly trend report. The Reels tab will show a small upward arrow next to audio that’s trending. And TikTok is usually a few weeks ahead of Instagram on audio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JS Group | Chicago Real Estate Team (@jsgroupchicago)

A few tips before you start

Add captions to every video. A huge percentage of viewers watch with sound off. CapCut, InShot, and Instagram’s native captions all make this easy. Stick to one idea per video. Batch your filming — set aside an hour once a week and you’ll have content ready even on the days life gets in the way.

And finally: Start before you’re ready. The agents winning on video right now aren’t the ones with the best gear. They’re the ones who started before they felt ready and got better as they went. Pick one idea, film it today and post it before you have a chance to overthink it.

Your phone is the only equipment you need. Your personality is the only script you need. And 30 seconds (or less) is all the time it takes to create great content.