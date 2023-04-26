With Barton Barrett and Leigh Marshall at the helm, the team will work to expand its footprint throughout Manhattan, into North Brooklyn and across the new development market.

Billion-dollar broker Lindsay Barton Barrett has teamed up with Maggie Leigh Marshall to launch the Barton Barrett Marshall Team at Douglas Elliman, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday.

The two New York City powerhouses with a combined 40 years of industry experience decided to join forces in order to expand their footprint throughout Manhattan, into North Brooklyn and across the new development market.

Lindsay Barton Barrett

“Partnering with a powerhouse performer like Maggie was the logical next move for my team and for me as we continue to focus on growth in both prime Brooklyn and Manhattan and to expand the breadth of our new development services,” Barton Barrett said in a statement. “Maggie and I have been friends for a long time and we each have a keen understanding of new construction coupled with a real passion for design and architecture. I’m beyond excited to collaborate with such a force in luxury real estate sales and am already inspired by her fresh and unique perspectives.”

Barton Barrett joined Douglas Elliman in 2018 after about four years at Compass. Prior to Compass, Barton Barrett spent about 12 years at Corcoran and moved to Compass during the brokerage’s first two years as a company.

Since moving to Douglas Elliman, Barton Barrett has led the four-person Lindsay Barton Barrett Team, which closed $103 million across 25 resale transactions in 2022 and $113 million in new development sales across 60 deals, according to The Real Deal’s 2022 top resale and new development broker rankings.

Barton Barrett also holds the record for the highest price paid for a single-family home in Brooklyn at $25.5 million for a property in Brooklyn Heights. Additionally, she is the exclusive broker for The Brooklyn Home Company.

Leigh Marshall joined Douglas Elliman in 2009 and was previously director of operations for the brokerage’s De Niro Team. That team closed $79 million across 24 resale deals in 2022, according to The Real Deal’s rankings.

Maggie Leigh Marshall

Leigh Marshall’s specialties range from townhouses to co-ops, condos and luxury rentals across Brooklyn and Manhattan, particularly in Williamsburg and Tribeca.

“I am thrilled to enter the next stage of my career at Douglas Elliman in partnership with Lindsay,” Leigh Marshall said in a statement. “We are completely aligned on how to scale sustainably in neighborhoods we cherish and are like-minded in how to roll out unique services to our loyal clientele while welcoming new team members equally as passionate about New York City real estate as we are.”

Douglas Elliman
