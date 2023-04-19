Shaker is a mobile-first solution on both iOS and Android operating systems used in managing listings and transactions and automating tasks and deadlines, among key business processes.

Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) has made the decision to bring on board a team-centric application to assist members with transaction collaboration and general business oversight called Shaker, according to an April 19 announcement.

DMAR has more than 8,000 members.

Shaker is a mobile-first solution on both iOS and Android operating systems used in managing listings and transactions, automating tasks and deadlines, improving client communication, measuring team performance and connecting related documents, among other workflow requirements.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Shaker to offer our members an innovative solution for managing their day-to-day tasks and workflows,” said Amy Davies , interim CEO of DMAR, in the announcement. “DMAR members will now have access to a platform that saves them hours per week, boosts team performance, and drives more referrals.”

Shaker was reviewed by Inman shortly after its initial launch, earning 4 stars for its mobile flexibility and smart MLS integrations with established document management tools. The company was spun out of venture studio High Alpha in Indianapolis.

“The app’s user interface balances creativity and pragmatism, emulating a number of popular business project management solutions, such as Trello and Asana,” the review reads. “It’s not a document-heavy, managerial approach. This is deal oversight for the agent and their staff, not the company accountant.”

Additionally, the app was recently named one of the Top 200 Tech Tools by T3 Sixty, a real estate-specific consulting group, according to the announcement.

DMAR seeks to partner with service providers that reflect the needs of a modern, evolving agent, given its region’s rate of growth. Denver was the sixth fastest-growing metro in the country as of October 2022, according to Axios.

“We’ve been able to develop a great relationship with DMAR over the last year or so,” stated Chris Lucas, CEO and co-founder of Shaker. “They are a progressive, tech-forward association and we look forward to offering our platform to their membership.”

Shaker’s emphasis on assisting teams makes it unique in the space as does its task-driven approach.

Onstage at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Suneet Agarwal, Veronica Figueroa and Alvaro Erize made up a discussion panel, agreeing collectively that support, compliance, technology and transaction management are among the tools they are looking for from [their] brokerage, along with the freedom to run their teams the way they want.

Naturally, software is a big part of reaching that level of freedom, and Shaker covers each of those needs.

